Former President Trump Donald TrumpWill Biden provide strategic clarity or further ambiguity on Taiwan? Taliban launches massive offensive after missed deadline for US troop withdrawal Republicans urge probe into Amazon government cloud-computing bid: report MORE is teasing that his supporters will be "very happy" with his decision on whether to run in the 2024 White House race.

"The answer is I'm absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time," Trump told Candace Owens when asked if he plans on launching a 2024 bid. Trump's response is part of an interview airing Tuesday on "Candace," Owens's Daily Wire talk show, ITK can exclusively report.

"As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement," Trump told Owens.

"You know for campaign finance reasons, you really can't do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing," he continued.

Formally declaring his candidacy would open Trump up to required financial disclosure forms and election laws that would dictate how he can raise and spend money in the meantime.

"Otherwise I think I'd give you an answer that you'd be very happy with. So we're looking at that very, very seriously," he said, before adding, "All I'd say is: stay tuned."

The former president's interview with Owens marks the first time he's indicated that his supporters would be "happy" with his 2024 choice. In recent interviews, Trump has repeatedly winked at making another run for the Oval Office without definitively confirming or denying plans to launch a campaign.

Owens, a GOP firebrand and vocal proponent of the 45th president, joked about joining him as his runningmate on the 2024 ticket.

"What a good choice that would be. That would be fantastic. You would be fantastic," Trump said with a laugh in response to Owens's question about whether she can be his vice president.

"I guess I'll take you at your word, that in 2024 Trump and Owens are going to be on the ticket," Owens said with a smile.

In the wide-ranging interview — which premieres for free on "Candace" on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Daily Wire, before being available only to the conservative media brand's subscribers — Trump also weighed in on President Biden Joe BidenGarland to emphasize national security, civil rights in first congressional appearance as attorney general Afghan president: 'Critically important' for US, NATO to fulfill security funding commitments Schumer 'exploring' passing immigration unilaterally if talks unravel MORE's first address to a joint session of Congress last week and the critical reception Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyFeehery: Biden seems intent on repeating the same mistakes of Jimmy Carter The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Emergent BioSolutions - Can Cheney defy the odds and survive again? Biden, GOP set to find out if US wants activist government MORE (R-Utah) received during a speech at the Utah GOP convention over the weekend.

Trump said he watched "with great pleasure" as Romney, a frequent critic of the former president, "got booed off the stage."

"People get it, you know they get it. They know phonies and they know people we affectionately call people RINOs," Trump said, referring to "Republicans in name only."

"But they know phony people."