Caitlyn Jenner: My family not 'involved whatsoever' in gubernatorial bid

Caitlyn Jenner says she doesn't want her famous family to be involved "whatsoever" in her California gubernatorial bid.

"I did speak with all my children. I said, 'Hey, I do not want one tweet. This is my deal,' " the Olympian and former reality TV star said Wednesday in an interview on "CBS This Morning."

The Republican is running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden administration reaches offshore wind agreement with California | DHS to require pipeline companies to report cyberattacks Biden administration inks offshore wind agreement with California Caitlyn Jenner to be first in-studio guest on Fox morning news show since pandemic hit MORE (D) in this year's recall election.

Jenner added that she asked her adult children "not to be involved whatsoever."

.@Caitlyn_Jenner says she asked her children not to be involved with her campaign for governor of California.



“I said, ‘Hey, I do not want one tweet’… this is my deal… I said if anybody asks any questions in the media… just say ‘No comment, address your comments to me.'” pic.twitter.com/X67gNmG8b3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 26, 2021

The former "I Am Cait" star's daughters with ex-wife Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, haven't publicly weighed in on the political bid.

Kim Kardashian West Kimberly (Kim) Noel Kardashian WestVan Jones predicts Kim Kardashian will be an 'unbelievable attorney' Kim Kardashian denies claims she bought 'looted' Roman statue Kim Kardashian West files for divorce from Kanye MORE, Caitlyn Jenner's former stepdaughter, also hasn't commented on the recall effort in the Golden State, but is no stranger to having a famous family member run for office. The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star's estranged husband, rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestChris Rock, 'SNL' cast reflect on 'messed up' year in politics, pop culture during season finale Elon Musk asks Twitter for skit ideas ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' appearance After fleeing Trump, will celebs return to DC under Biden? MORE, launched an unsuccessful presidential campaign last year.

Although she appeared in the Oval Office alongside then-President Trump Donald TrumpTrump lashes out after grand jury seated for New York criminal probe Schumer tees up vote on Jan. 6 commission bill Senators struggle to save Jan. 6 commission MORE while discussing prison reform issues, Kardashian West — who boasts nearly 70 million followers on Twitter — had endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton takes on conspiracy theories on Borat special Top general: Russia, China will look to expand influence in Middle East as US pulls back We have a chance to halt climate change if we stop destroying carbon sinks and cut methane MORE in the 2016 White House race.



"As we all know," Jenner told CBS's Gayle King Gayle King'CBS This Morning' moving to new Times Square studio Fauci on Rand Paul: 'I just don't understand what the problem is with him' Michelle Obama: 'You wanna hang out with us? Get your vaccine' MORE, Anthony Mason and Enrique Acevedo, "politics can be a pretty tough business."

"People have come after me all my life. And I kind of just move on and do my own thing," she said.

Jenner, 71, said she gave a directive to her brood: "I said, 'If anybody asks any questions in the media — because they're obviously in the media — I said just say no comment. Address your comments to me.' "