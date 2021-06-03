Former 'Real Housewives' star exits New York mayoral race

A former star of the "Real Housewives" franchise has dropped her candidacy in the race for New York mayor.

In a Thursday Instagram post, Barbara Kavovit, who previously appeared on the "Real Housewives of New York," announced she is exiting the race after five months.

The former reality TV star pointed to time constraints as her reason for leaving the mayoral contest.

"It became apparent that I did not plan enough time in advance to pursue my mayoral race successfully," she wrote on Instagram.

Kavovit endorsed the "next best person" to be mayor, city government veteran Kathryn Garcia.

"#NYC needs someone who is strong, smart, ballsy, and not afraid of the hard work that lies ahead," Kavovit wrote. "Kathryn is the epitome of a strong leader who will focus on crime, safety, and the economy, which are the fundamentals of rebuilding our great city!"

While speaking with Page Six , Kavovit called the experience "one of the most fulfilling and rewarding experiences of my professional career."

She also hinted that she may try again in the future.

"Don’t count me out, I’ll be running the same job in four years," she reportedly said.

Eight major Democratic candidates are fighting to secure the party's nomination in a June 22 primary, the winner of which is considered likely to be elected in November.