Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is seeking a hair-raising boost for his Senate campaign with his latest fundraising pitch: a photo of his mullet of yesteryear.

In a Tuesday email to supporters with the subject line "Open for a photo of my mullet," the 2022 hopeful details his childhood in the Keystone State.

The 51-year-old — who in February launched his bid for the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R) — wrote, "When I left Pennsylvania for grad school, I *never* envisioned myself ending up in public service — not as Mayor of Braddock for 15 years, not as Governor Wolf's Anger Translator (aka Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania) and certainly not as a candidate for the U.S. Senate."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Apparently, I also *never* envisioned myself getting a haircut," Fetterman said, sharing a throwback snapshot of himself displaying his own "business in the front, party in the back" 'do.

The email asks for $5 donations from supporters, saying, "To be successful, we’re gonna need to build a huge campaign across all 67 counties in Pennsylvania."

Fetterman, who has long sported a smooth pate atop his bearded mug, has often displayed an unorthodox style. Earlier this year, in a Medium post explaining the meaning behind his collection of tattoos, Fetterman wrote that he does not "look like a typical politician."