McAuliffe campaign targets Taylor Swift fans with ads linking Youngkin to Scooter Braun

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s (D) campaign is targeting fans of Taylor Swift Taylor Alison SwiftBlackburn: 'Taylor Swift would be the first victim' of socialism, Marxism California police officer plays Taylor Swift to prevent protesters' video from being posted to YouTube The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Social media flooded with 'ring of fire' eclipse photos MORE with new digital ads highlighting GOP gubernatorial opponent Glenn Youngkin's role in music mogul Scooter Braun's purchase of Swift's master recordings in 2019.

Youngkin, who was then a co-CEO of private equity firm the Carlyle Group, worked with Bruan to acquire the Big Machine Label Group, including all of Swift’s master recordings, according to The Verge, which first reported the ads.

Swift reportedly called Carlye in an attempt to intervene in the deal at the time, arguing that the acquisition had made it hard for her to perform her music and produce her Netflix documentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever,” Swift said in a Tumblr post in 2019.

The five-figure ad buy of Facebook, Instagram, and Google search ads launched on Tuesday will include the hashtag #WeStandWithTaylor, which was widely used by the "Willow" singer's fans during her public battle with Bruan.

"Terry McAuliffe has reached the stage of desperation in his campaign where he’s rolling out the most baseless attacks to see what sticks. It’s a pathetic fall that could only be achieved by a 43-year political hack," Youngkin campaign spokesperson Christian Martinez said in a statement.

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) had tweeted in February about the Carlyle-Bruan situation, criticizing Youngkin for his role in the acquisition.

"This is not exactly why we elect #DemGovs but it’s definitely part of it," DGA said.

Taylor Swift is re-recording her early albums because of a malicious deal financed by #VAGov candidate Glenn Youngkin’s Carlyle group.



This is not exactly why we elect #DemGovs but it’s definitely part of it.https://t.co/b1bl6uUaWJ — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) February 11, 2021

Polls show a tight race ahead of the election next month in Virginia, one of only two states, along with New Jersey, to be choosing its governor in the off-year vote.

Updated at 4:10 p.m.