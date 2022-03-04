Ritz-Carlton changes presidential suites to first lady ones in honor of Showtime series

A luxury hotel chain is transforming its presidential suites into “first lady suites,” to coincide with the premiere of a new TV series focused on the lives of presidential spouses.

Starting next month, Ritz-Carlton hotels in four cities will be “reimagining the iconic concept of presidential suites,” the company said in a Friday announcement, and will feature props, set pieces and more from Showtime’s forthcoming drama “The First Lady.”

Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama, Gillian Anderson portrays Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer takes on the role of Betty Ford in the anthology series premiering April 17 that’s “told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.”

The hotel chain said The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, will “evoke the FDR era,” while the property in Chicago, hometown of the Obamas, will honor the 44th president’s time in office and the Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles will focus on Ford. The eras of all three first ladies will be part of the suite at The Ritz-Carlton in the nation’s capital.

Each set will get a Hollywood-meets-Washington-style makeover, with displays from the show, including a “bespoke replica of President Franklin Roosevelt’s wheelchair, a model building of the Betty Ford Center and a replica of boxing gloves from the Obama era ‘Let’s Move!’ health initiative.”

Period costumes worn by “The First Lady” actors will also be exhibited, along with beverages and cocktails inspired by the series and which “reflect first ladies’ favorite culinary delights.”

Overnight stays in the “first lady suites” will be available to Marriott Bonvoy members, according to Showtime and the hotel chain.

In a statement, Ritz-Carlton Vice President Donna McNamara said of the suites, “Not only is it an exciting opportunity to pay homage to these extraordinary women, but it offers our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members a truly unique and memorable experience.”

While the premium TV network and hotel company called it a “first-of-its-kind collaboration,” similar tie-ins have been unveiled in Washington before.

In 2019, the Hamilton Hotel in downtown D.C. opened its “Veep Suite,” featuring props and memorabilia from the HBO political satire.