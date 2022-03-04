‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he feels ‘guilty’ for leaving Ukraine
Maksim Chmerkovskiy of “Dancing with the Stars” said on Friday that he has felt “guilty” after escaping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
“I feel guilty. I feel bad,” Chmerkovskiy said in an interview with “Good Morning America.” “I feel ashamed. I feel upset.”
“I’m still in a very much in that fight-or-flight [mode],” he added. “I’m a big boy, but I know for a fact that I’m going through something mentally … because I get into these cry moments, I’m emotional, I can’t control it.”
Earlier this week, Chmerkovskiy returned to the U.S. and had an emotional reunion with his wife at Los Angeles International Airport.
“I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw — and that’s the reality,” Chmerkovskiy said at the time.
