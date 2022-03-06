Kristen Stewart pays tribute to Ukraine at independent film awards

Actress Kristen Stewart voiced support for the people of Ukraine during an independent film awards show on Sunday as Russia presses on with its bloody military invasion.

“Today we are compelled to stand with the people of Ukraine. They are risking their lives to fight for those very things,” said Stewart, an honorary chair of the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards, standing in front of a blue and yellow screen, according to USA Today.

“We stand for the hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing this war, both Ukrainians and those of other nationalities being denied safe harbor,” she added.

Husband-and-wife duo Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally hosted the awards, condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin with an obscene hand gesture, USA Today reported.

Offerman asked that the crowd “send our best wishes to those affected by the war in Ukraine and all unjust conflicts around the world.”

Other celebrities including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have expressed support for Ukraine. The couple announced last week that they would match donations of up to $3 million to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” Kunis, who was born in Ukraine in 1983 and immigrated to the United States with her family in 1991, said on a GoFundMe page for the cause.