‘Frozen’ star reacts to Ukrainian girl singing ‘Let It Go’ from bomb shelter

A viral video of a Ukrainian girl singing a hit song from “Frozen” while in a bomb shelter prompted a response from one of the film’s stars on Sunday.

The video, originally shared on Facebook last Thursday, shows a young girl named Amelia serenading her co-inhabitants with the song “Let It Go” in Ukrainian. A group of people can be seen gathering around the girl as she performs in the underground bunker amid the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

“Everyone put their business aside and listen to a song by this girl who was just beaming light,” the original poster, Marta Smekhova, captioned the video she posted to Facebook, according to The Huffington Post. “Even men couldn’t hold back tears.”

Idina Menzel, who voices the character Elsa in the popular Disney film, retweeted the video to her 684,000 followers.

“We see you,” she captioned the tweet, which included blue and yellow hearts, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. “We really, really see you.”

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper also praised Amelia on-air, saying, “Thank you for that grace.”

Many Ukrainians have resorted to living in underground shelters as Russia continues its assault on the country, which began on Feb. 24.