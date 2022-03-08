trending:

Dolly Parton dedicates AMC Awards ‘to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine’

by Judy Kurtz - 03/08/22 10:57 AM ET
Dolly Parton presents the award for entertainer of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Associated Press/John Locher

Dolly Parton is sending “love and hope” to the people of Ukraine, saying that praying for peace isn’t political.

“Now I don’t want to be political — and this is not,” the “9 to 5” singer and co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards said during the Monday night ceremony on Amazon Prime.

“I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that,” the legendary country music star — who’s famously shied away from weighing in on politics throughout her career — quipped.

“But I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” Parton told the audience, referencing Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

“So why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them,” Parton, 76, continued.

“And pray for peace around this crazy ole world,” she said.

