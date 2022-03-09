‘Black Panther’ director Coogler handcuffed in January after bank staffers mistakenly thought he was a robber

Ryan Coogler, the director of “Black Panther” and “Creed” and one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, was detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber.

Coogler was handcuffed by police at a Bank of America branch in Atlanta after her tried to withdraw $12,000.

The sequel to “Black Panther,” one of the most popular films of all time, is being filmed in the Atlanta area, where a number of Marvel movies are made.

TMZ reported that Coogler handed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note that reportedly read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

According to the police report, the transaction triggered an alert. The teller misunderstood the situation and along with her supervisor called Atlanta Police.

The report added that the police detained the two people waiting outside in an SUV and then brought Coogler out in handcuffs.

He confirmed the incident to Variety and said that “Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

“This situation never should have happened,” he said.

Coogler was dressed in a hat, sunglasses, and COVID face mask at the time of the incident.

A Bank of America spokesperson told The Hill that it deeply regrets that this incident occurred.

“It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,” it added in a statement.

Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

The arrest underscores the different way people can be treated based on their race in daily circumstances.

Coogler’s films have focused on the issue of race in America.

His breakthrough picture, Fruitvale Station, is the true story of a young Black man, Oscar Grant, who was killed during an altercation with a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer.