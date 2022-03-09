Alec Baldwin speaking out about lawsuits filed over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin spoke out about lawsuits filed against him over the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust” during a film festival over the weekend, claiming that the plaintiffs were motivated by money.

“What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever … on whatever side who their attitude is, oh, the people who likely seem negligent have no money, and the people who have money are not negligent, but we’re not gonna let that stop us from doing what we need to do in terms of litigation,” Baldwin said, according to footage and audio from CNN. “So we have people that are suing people that they think are deep-pocket litigants.”

“Why sue people if you’re not going to get money? That’s what you’re doing it for,” he added.

Baldwin made the remarks during the Boulder International Film Festival on Saturday, according to USA Today.

Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several lawsuits, including those filed by the head of lighting for “Rust” and by the family of the film’s late cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in the shooting.

The actor, who was both the star of the film and one of its producers, allegedly fired a gun holding a “suspected live round” while working on a scene, according to authorities. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

During a high-profile interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin alleged that the gun misfired and maintained he did not pull the trigger.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said at the time.

Hutchins’s husband said during an interview on NBC’s “Today” that it was “absurd” that Baldwin could deny any responsibility for what took place.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matt Hutchins told “Today” host Hoda Kotb last month.

During the film festival, Baldwin predicted that live firearms would likely no longer be used on sets following the fatal incident.

“I was involved in a situation where somebody was killed. It’s changed my life just in terms of the function of weapons in films and television, the function of safety procedures, which we’re all going to have to address eventually. They will probably in all likelihood eliminate nearly all live weapons … and the CGI, the explosion, and they’ll lay in the sound,” he said.