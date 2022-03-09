Michelle Obama, Chris Paul announce HBCU voter registration push

Michelle Obama is launching a voter registration challenge aimed at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) ahead of the midterm elections.

“Right now, the right to vote is under threat,” the former first lady said in a video message released Wednesday announcing the “Vote Loud HBCU Squad Challenge.”

The initiative, from Obama’s voter engagement organization When We All Vote, which she created in 2018, will distribute $3,000 grants to students on HBCU campuses across the country to “support their nonpartisan voter registration, education and mobilization efforts.”

The student groups, or “squads,” with the “most creative and culturally relevant ideas” will be “eligible to win campus events and activations with celebrity appearances in partnership with [TV network] BET,” a statement from When We All Vote said.

“Election season is quickly approaching, and this year, your vote could not be more important,” Phoenix Suns player Chris Paul said in a video message about the campaign.

“There are people out there who are working day in and day out to make it harder for communities of color, people with disabilities and young people like you to cast their ballots,” the NBA star told viewers.

“That means there’s only one thing for us to do, starting right now: get organized,” Obama said.

“Because in times like these, it’s up to us to squad up and get everyone we know to vote loud,” Obama added.