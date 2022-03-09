Travis Scott unveils $5M initiative for ‘real change’ in aftermath of deadly concert

Rapper Travis Scott has unveiled a $5 million initiative that he says will be the “catalyst for real change” to heal in the aftermath of last year’s deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Scott announced “Project HEAL,” which seeks to work toward solutions to “challenges facing today’s youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities”

The four-pronged project includes $1 million in academic scholarships to historically Black colleges and universities, free mental health resources and an expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center.

Scott will also fund the U.S. Conference of Mayors Task Force of Event Safety as well as a “tech-driven device currently in development.”

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” Travis said in his Instagram post. “Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” he added.

Ten people, between the ages of 9 and 27, were killed and hundreds injured in a stampede while Scott was performing at his Astroworld music festival in Houston in November.

Concertgoers and families of the deceased have filed hundreds of lawsuits against Scott and event organizers alleging the defendants didn’t take the necessary steps to prevent the stampede and didn’t immediately stop Scott’s performance though they knew there was a problem in the crowd.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform recently announced that it has launched an investigation into Astroworld’s organizer, Live Nation Entertainment.