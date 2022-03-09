trending:

DiCaprio denies reports of $10M donation to Ukraine’s military

by Judy Kurtz - 03/09/22 6:05 PM ET
Leonardo DiCaprio is giving a boost to several humanitarian aid groups that are working to support Ukraine but denies reports of a $10 million donation.

The 47-year-old Academy Award winner has given money to charitable organizations including CARE, the International Rescue Committee and Save the Children, a source close to the actor told ITK on Wednesday. He’s also donated to the U.N. refugee agency, where he serves as a messenger of peace.

Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine beginning last month, DiCaprio has been “watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine best he could,” the source said.

But the DiCaprio insider denied false reports that claimed the performer had family ties to Ukraine and that he made a $10 million donation to assist the country’s military.

The “Don’t Look Up” star “will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground helping the people of Ukraine,” the source said. “He stands with Ukraine.”

DiCaprio isn’t the first Hollywood figure to support humanitarian work amid the ongoing conflict.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher announced last week that they would match up to $3 million in donations to aid Ukrainian refugees.

