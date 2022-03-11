Alec Baldwin says he is shielded from financial responsibilities in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin filed new court documents on Friday, denying responsibility for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” last year and arguing he is shielded from financial liability.

In an arbitration demand, Baldwin claimed his contract as a producer required Rust Movie Productions to “indemnify” him and his company El Dorado Pictures from any financial obligation related to issues with the production of the film, according to The Washington Post.

The actor also requested the production crew cover his legal fees, The Post reported.

The Hill has reached out to Rust Movie Productions LLC for comment.

Baldwin, who was producing and starring in the western film, is facing several lawsuits after allegedly shooting Hutchins last October on the New Mexico set of “Rust” with a prop gun that contained a suspected live round. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident.

Hutchins’s family filed a wrongful death suit against him, and the actor was also sued by the lighting director for the film, which is now postponed indefinitely.

The actor and producer has repeatedly denied blame for the death of Hutchins and said those filing lawsuits against him were motivated by money.

In a high-profile interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin maintained the gun misfired and that he did not pull the trigger.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he told ABC.

In Friday’s filing, Baldwin’s attorneys also claimed someone else was to blame, The Post reported.

“Someone is culpable for chambering the live round that led to this horrific tragedy, and it is someone other than Baldwin. Baldwin is an actor,” the filing reads.

Attorneys said Baldwin was not instructed properly in safety training and that Hutchins asked Baldwin to cock the gun before firing, according to The Post. When he pulled back the hammer to cock it, the gun discharged.

Attorneys for Hutchins’s family told CNN that Baldwin was “trying to avoid liability and accountability for his reckless actions.”

The production crew behind “Rust” is also facing a lawsuit from Hutchins’ family. In court documents, attorneys for the late cinematographer’s family said Baldwin and the production team “disregarded” at least 15 industry standards.