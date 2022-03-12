Diane von Furstenberg receives Ruth Bader Ginsburg award

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg received the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award Friday at the Library of Congress, where she spoke about her commitment to empowering woman.

“Raised as a feminist, my engagement with women does not start with fashion. You see, my voice, knowledge, experience, connections, resources have become my tools to empower, encourage and support women to be the women they can be,” von Furstenberg said.

“I want to emphasize that it’s not only for women, and it is not an aggressive statement. In charge is a commitment to be ourselves,” she added.

In her remarks, von Furstenberg announced the opening of a Local Women’s Leader Embassy in Washington, D.C., on May 5.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) attended the event and spoke of the importance of celebrating the award in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in 2020.

“We’re about recognizing, as Ruth Bader Ginsburg demonstrated and Diane von Furstenberg teaches us everyday, when women succeed, America succeeds,” Pelosi said.

The event was hosted for the third year and sponsored by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, which Ginsburg helped to establish.

The award honors women who have “exercised a positive and notable influence on society.” Last year’s recipient was Queen Elizabeth II, who was honored for her leadership.

The invite-only crowd of celebrities included television personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart and “Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone.

Von Furstenberg rose to fame after her creation of the wrap dress, which became a staple in women’s fashion.

The night also featured tributes to Ginsburg, including a performance from Grammy Award-winning singer J’nai Bridges, who sang a song from the opera “Samson and Delilah.” Ginsburg was a noted fan of the opera.

Von Furstenberg also honored Ginsburg in her speech.

“She fought for justice and equality, and created a positive generational impact for Americans then, today and tomorrow. Her major legacy is wanting justice, character and honor,” she said.