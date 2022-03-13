Tom Brady announces he will return for another season, ending retirement

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has announced he will return for his 23rd NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one month after announcing his retirement from professional football.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady wrote in a message posted on his social media accounts Sunday.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” Brady said, adding he has “unfinished business.”

Brady, who will turn 45 in August, announced his retirement from the NFL last month after leading his team to playoffs, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady said in his retirement statement. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady’s initial retirement announcement happened on the same day as Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the league and three teams alleging race discrimination in its hiring practices.

Brady’s latest announcement comes after the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback attended a Manchester United- Tottenham Hotspur F.C. match on Saturday.

The Glazer Family, the primary owners of the Buccaneers, also own the English Premier League club led by star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Thanks to @ManUtd and the Glazer family for hosting me and my boys yesterday. So lucky to be able to share experiences like this with them,” Brady wrote in a tweet.