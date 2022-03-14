Pete Davidson to take trip on Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket

Pete Davidson’s next role will be out of this world — the “Saturday Night Live” star is among the passengers headed to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin.

The “King of Staten Island” comedian will be among the crew on Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-20 flight next week, the company announced Monday.

The March 23 flight will also include SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her husband, CEO Marc Hagle; Commercial Space Technologies President George Nield; former Party America CEO Marty Allen; and teacher Jim Kitchen.

The trip will mark the fourth human flight as part of New Shepard’s program, and the 20th in its history.

Davidson, a recent tabloid fixture alongside girlfriend Kim Kardashian, is the latest high-profile figure to join a Blue Origin expedition. Last year, “Star Trek’s” William Shatner joined Bezos on New Shepard NS-18. “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan also traveled on a Blue Origin flight in December.

Each astronaut on the latest flight — including 28-year-old Davidson — will carry a postcard to space as part of Blue Origin’s Club for the Future foundation, the company announced.

The club’s mission, it said, “is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM for the benefit of Earth.”