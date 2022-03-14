Jill Biden: ‘Senselessness’ of Russia war in Ukraine ‘is staggering’

Jill Biden is leading a salute to courageous women at an annual awards ceremony held in the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Like all of us, my heart has ached watching videos of Ukraine,” Biden said Monday at the International Women in Courage Award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

“Sick kids fleeing on makeshift medical trains, the unthinkable bombing of a maternity ward, parents weeping over their children’s broken bodies in the streets,” Biden said of images out of Ukraine following Russia’s military offensive, which began last month.

“The senselessness is staggering,” Biden continued, before noting other “horrors happening around the globe that never make the evening news.”

The 16th annual awards ceremony from the State Department honors women from around the world who “have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in order to bring about positive change to their communities, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.”

This year’s program, held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, recognized 12 women.

“Women have been told that they are dangerous,” Biden said in her remarks. “And that’s because they are — dangerous to corruption and injustice.”

“When we raise our voices, we have the power to shatter the shields of oppression. That’s why cowardly men stop girls from learning. It’s why women’s bodies become casualties of war,” Biden said.

“There can be no true democracy, no true peace, no true prosperity, without women’s voices,” the first lady said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the audience that “millions of Ukrainian women have fled their country with their families” due to the ongoing conflict.

“Millions more stay to help their country fight against Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified war,” Blinken said.

“I saw many of them on the border with Poland just about a week ago,” Blinken said, “and it’s something that stays embedded in your mind and memory, as you see women coming across the border, children in tow, fleeing the Russian aggression.”