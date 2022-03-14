Dolly Parton withdraws from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Dolly Parton says she’s pulling out of the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees because she doesn’t feel she’s “earned that right.”

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me,” the legendary “Jolene” country music singer wrote to her more than 5 million Twitter followers on Monday, “so I must respectfully bow out.”

Saying she was “extremely flattered and grateful” to have been among the nominees for this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, Parton wrote, “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy.”

The 76-year-old performer was one of 17 nominees announced last month, including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest, among others. The final list of inductees is poised to be announced in May.

Parton offered some good news for fans though as she turned down the potential honor, saying she had new music in the works.

The nomination, she said, inspired her to “put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Parton noted that her husband, Carl Dean, is a “total rock ‘n’ roll freak” who had long encouraged her to release a rock album.

“I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment,” Parton said.

It’s not the first time that Parton has declined an honor. Last year, she asked Tennessee lawmakers to abandon plans to add a statue of her to the state’s Capitol grounds.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton said in 2021.