Obama to narrate Netflix series ‘Our Great National Parks’

Former President Obama is taking on a new gig, as narrator of a forthcoming Netflix series.

The ex-commander in chief will be the voice of “Our Great National Parks,” the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

“This is a journey through the natural wonders of our shared birthright,” Obama tells the camera in a trailer for the show, which premieres on April 13.

“Join me in this celebration of our planet’s greatest national parks and wilderness,” Obama says.

“When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become,” he tells viewers. “They’re a haven for endangered species, and a hotbed for scientific research.”

Obama, who also serves as executive producer of the show, will narrate all five episodes, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to ITK.

A promotional site described the series as brimming with “wonder, humor, and optimism as each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents — both big and exceptionally small — and explores our changing relationship with wilderness.”

The former president and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, which is co-producing the show, noted that while in the White House, Obama “established and expanded protections for more than 550 million acres of America’s public lands and waters, more than any other U.S. president in history.”

The Obamas inked a multiyear deal with Netflix in 2018. Obama later described the deal as a “platform,” saying he and the former first lady were “interested in lifting people up and identifying people doing amazing work.”

The ex-executive mansion resident isn’t the first member of the Obama family to take on a Netflix hosting role. Michelle Obama starred in the food-focused children’s show “Waffles + Mochi,” which premiered last year on Netflix.