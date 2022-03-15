trending:

Hillary Clinton thanks Russia for ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ of sanctions

by Judy Kurtz - 03/15/22 1:21 PM ET
Hillary Clinton is delivering an acceptance speech-style response after being sanctioned by Russia, mocking the country’s leaders by thanking them for the “lifetime achievement award.”

The former secretary of State was one of several high-profile political figures that the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it would sanction, including President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The move came as Russia faces a bevy of sanctions itself as well as widespread condemnation for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began last month.

Clinton wrote to her more than 31 million Twitter followers: 

The Russian foreign ministry had said that Clinton, Biden and others would be placed on a “stop-list,” calling the action “an inevitable consequence of the extreme Russophobic course taken by the current US administration.”

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, ripped Vladimir Putin for the military offensive in Ukraine, saying in an interview last week that Russia’s president is “acting out his own insecurities.”

Tags Hillary Clinton Joe Biden Lloyd Austin Russia Russian sanctions Ukraine Ukraine invasion Vladimir Putin

