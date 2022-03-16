trending:

Netflix brings back Zelensky’s TV show

by Judy Kurtz - 03/16/22 12:50 PM ET
Netflix says viewers can now watch the TV show that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky starred in before he became president.

“Servant of the People,” a Ukrainian comedy series starring Zelensky as a fictional high school teacher-turned-commander in chief, is now available for Netflix subscribers in the United States, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

 

A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment on its decision to bring back the 2015 TV political satire. The media company previously carried “Servant of the People” before the license ended in February of last year.

The move to again carry the show came on the same day that Zelensky delivered a virtual address to Congress, pressing lawmakers to “close the sky over Ukraine” with a no-fly zone following Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky, 44, has been on the receiving end of worldwide acclaim for his response to Russia’s military offensive since the conflict began last month.

— Updated at 2:30 p.m.

