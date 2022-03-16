Jane Fonda launching new climate PAC

Jane Fonda is launching a climate-focused PAC, saying she’s “never been afraid to stand up to politicians who ignore the realities of what’s at stake.”

The “Grace and Frankie” star announced the formation of the Jane Fonda Climate PAC in a video message on Wednesday.

“Scientists have been very clear: We have to cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030,” the actor and longtime activist said.

“We have eight years — that’s just four election cycles — before the point of no return. And there’s no question that the obstacle between saving the planet and not is the money that has a stranglehold on our politicians,” Fonda, looking directly into the camera, said.

The eponymous PAC, Fonda said, will have one goal: “Do whatever it takes to defeat the political allies of the fossil fuel industry, no matter which side of the aisle they’re on.”

Fonda, 84, was arrested multiple times in 2019 while leading weekly climate change protests in Washington.

The performer’s PAC will “support climate champions and work to defeat the allies of the fossil fuel industry in both primary and general elections at the local, state, and federal levels through grassroots organizing and investments in paid media campaigns,” the group said.

Ariel Hayes, a former Sierra Club national political director, will serve as the PAC’s primary adviser.

“Let’s send a message to the politicians who are bankrolled,” Fonda said in the PAC’s launch video. “You should be as scared for your careers as we are by the climate spinning out of our control. We will not back down.”