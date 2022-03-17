Kanye West temporarily suspended from Instagram for violating harassment policies

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been temporarily suspended from Instagram after violating its harassment policies.

The rapper has been suspended from the platform for 24 hours over a post in which he used racial slurs to refer to comedian Trevor Noah. The post has since been deleted, but screenshots of it are circulating on social media.

The post came following a segment Noah aired Tuesday night in which he said fans shouldn’t mock the feuding and fallout stemming from Kim Kardashian’s ongoing divorce from Ye, stating Ye is harassing her.

“It’s spun into a story that seems fully tabloid, but I think deserves a little more awareness from the general public. … I know everyone thinks it’s a big marketing stunt,” Noah said in the segment, adding, “Two things can be true: Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed. Those things can be happening at the same time.”

Noah hasn’t spoken about the suspension, though he did tweet about the segment a second time on Thursday morning following the news.

Instagram confirmed to The Hill that Ye will remain suspended for 24 hours and further action will be taken, if necessary, if there are additional violations of community guidelines.

Amid the celebrity couple’s divorce proceedings, Ye has been vocal about his issues with co-parenting with Kardashian, disliking her new boyfriend — comedian Pete Davidson — and wanting her back. The eight posts left on his inactive Instagram account encompass these issues and call out those involved and people who have spoken out against the rapper.