trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Pelosi reads Bono limerick on Ukraine to help mark St. Patrick’s Day

by Judy Kurtz - 03/17/22 2:38 PM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks at the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill
Associated Press/Patrick Semansky

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is sharing a limerick from Bono about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in which the U2 frontman likens Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a saint.

“Most of us, whether we’re in Ireland or here, Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives,” Pelosi told a crowd of lawmakers at the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the Capitol on Thursday to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

“I got this message this morning from Bono,” Pelosi said of the Irish-born “Sunday Bloody Sunday” singer and humanitarian, who was born Paul Hewson.

“Saint Patrick, he drove out the snakes, with his prayers, but that’s not all it takes,” Pelosi recited from Bono’s piece.

“When a snake symbolizes an evil that arises and hides in your heart as it breaks,” she continued.

“But in sorrow and fear, that’s when saints can appear, to drive out those old snakes once again.”

“And they struggle for us to be free, from the psycho in this human family. Ireland’s sorrow and pain, is now the Ukraine, and Saint Patrick’s name now Zelensky,” Pelosi concluded with a grin to applause.

U2’s Instagram page praised Ukraine’s resilience amid Russia’s ongoing military offensive in a post last week, saying, “The Ukrainian people are teaching the rest of the world what freedom looks like, what freedom feels like, and most importantly what freedom acts like.”

“The bully in the neighborhood will not prevail,” the post said.

—Updated at 4:56 p.m.

Tags Bono Nancy Pelosi st. patrick's day Ukraine invasion

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  4. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  5. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  6. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  7. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  10. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  13. First Nations members urge Pope...
  14. Democrats need to get out of their...
  15. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  16. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  17. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  18. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
Load more

Video

See all Video