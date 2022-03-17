trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Beloved icon’ Dolly Parton is a nominee whether she likes it or not

by Judy Kurtz - 03/17/22 4:27 PM ET
Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says Dolly Parton will remain among the nominees to be inducted after the legendary singer sought to decline the honor.

Parton said she wished to withdraw her name from among this year’s 16 nominations, writing in a social media post earlier this week that she didn’t feel she “earned that right.”

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me,” the 76-year-old “Jolene” songwriter wrote, “so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton said.

The Hall of Fame responded to Parton’s comments in a Thursday post on Twitter, saying, “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

“From its inception, rock & roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the statement continued.

“[Parton’s] nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The nominations for Parton and all the other artists included were sent out to voters in early March, according to the Hall of Fame.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the group said.

The final list of 2022 inductees for the Hall of Fame is expected to be announced in May.

Tags Dolly Parton Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  4. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  5. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  6. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  7. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  10. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  13. First Nations members urge Pope...
  14. Democrats need to get out of their...
  15. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  16. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  17. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  18. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
Load more

Video

See all Video