Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Beloved icon’ Dolly Parton is a nominee whether she likes it or not

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says Dolly Parton will remain among the nominees to be inducted after the legendary singer sought to decline the honor.

Parton said she wished to withdraw her name from among this year’s 16 nominations, writing in a social media post earlier this week that she didn’t feel she “earned that right.”

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me,” the 76-year-old “Jolene” songwriter wrote, “so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton said.

The Hall of Fame responded to Parton’s comments in a Thursday post on Twitter, saying, “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

“From its inception, rock & roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the statement continued.

“[Parton’s] nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The nominations for Parton and all the other artists included were sent out to voters in early March, according to the Hall of Fame.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the group said.

The final list of 2022 inductees for the Hall of Fame is expected to be announced in May.