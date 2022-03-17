Coors Light unveils beer-flavored lollipops

The Coors Brewing Company has unveiled a series of beer-flavored lollipops in celebration of the beginning of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

In a statement on Thursday, Coors said the inspiration for their “Coors Light Chillollipop” idea came from reading about social experiments where lollipops and hard candies were given to club and bar-goers at the end of the night to calm them down.

The company said they hope their latest experiment will help calm college basketball fans during the tournament.

“March is one of the most stressful times of the year for a college basketball fan,” Coors Light vice president of marketing Marcelo Pascoa said in a statement. “During all the incredible highs and lows of March basketball, Coors Light is the brand to bring a moment of chill. Whether in the form of a Chillollipop to bring the calm, or a mountain-cold Coors Light to refresh spirits.”

According to its website, the Chillollipops do not contain alcohol, though the candy is intended for those 21 years of age and older.

The latest candies are currently priced at $3.17 for a six-pack and will be available for purchase until the end of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

“Will it work? We don’t know, but we can’t imagine anyone has ever been unhappy or angry with a lollipop in their mouth, so we wanted to give the Coors Light Chillollipop experiment a try,” Pascoa added.