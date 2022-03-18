trending:

Pete Davidson ‘no longer able’ to join crew on Bezos’s Blue Origin mission

by Lexi Lonas - 03/18/22 1:46 PM ET
Aerospace company Blue Origin this week announced comedian Pete Davidson will not be on the next rocket heading into space. 

“Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days,” Blue Origin tweeted

The company said the date for the flight is also pushed back from March 23 to March 29.

Blue Origin did not give a reason for why Davidson could no longer attend. He had been set to fly with SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her husband, CEO Marc Hagle; Commercial Space Technologies President George Nield; former Party America CEO Marty Allen; and teacher Jim Kitchen.

This will be Blue Origin’s fourth human flight to space with the New Shephard’s program.

Previously celebrities who ventured to space on Jeff Bezos’s rockets include “Star Trek’s” William Shatner and  “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan.

Davidson has been making headlines recently for his relationship with Kim Kardashian and his ongoing feud with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

