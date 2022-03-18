Same-sex kiss put back in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ after Disney employees’ complaint: report

Pixar’s “Toy Story” prequel “Lightyear” has restored a previously cut same-sex kiss after backlash from employees concerned Disney’s handling of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, according to a Friday report.

The prequel follows popular character Buzz Lightyear, who will be voiced by Chris Evans. It reportedly includes a scene in which a character named Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, kisses another woman, Variety reported.

The characters’ relationship itself was never called into question during production, a source told Variety, but the kiss was only recently reinstated.

The Hill has reached out to Disney, Pixar’s parent company, for comment.

The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 17.

Disney staffers had recently objected to CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, with the entertainment giant at first remaining silent on the controversial legislation.

Pixar employees in a statement accused Chapek of being hypocritical in suggesting that “lasting change” may be better brought about by the company through “the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support.”

According to the employees’ statement, LGBTQ+ stories and elements at Disney often find themselves on the cutting-room floor. Employees said that Disney actively censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films, Variety reported last week.

Former Pixar employees told the news outlet on the condition of anonymity that creatives within the studio “have tried for years to incorporate LGBTQ identity into its storytelling in ways big and small, only to have those efforts consistently thwarted.”

Chapek has since apologized for the company’s silence on Florida legislation, which would limit discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in primary school settings, telling Disney employees, “I let you down.”

He added that the company would be pausing political donations in Florida and further supporting efforts to fight against similar legislation being introduced elsewhere.