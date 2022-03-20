Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge on first overseas trip since pandemic began

Britain’s Prince William and Duchess Kate touched down in Belize on Saturday for their first joint overseas trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began, USA Today reports.

The royal couple’s week-long excursion also marks their first visit to the Caribbean.

William and Kate will remain in Belize, formerly British Honduras, until Tuesday morning. They will then depart for Jamaica and the Bahamas.

The trip, which was disrupted by protests, coincides with Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years in power.

Buckingham Palace nixed plans for the duo to meet Mayan families in Belize’s Indian Creek village after it prompted protests among locals, who were upset after not being informed that the royals would be arriving by helicopter, according to 7 News Belize.

“We don’t want them to land in our land, that’s the message that we want to send. They could land anywhere but not in our land,” Indian Village chairman Sebastian Shol told the news outlet.

William and Kate instead visited a local cacao factory.

“Due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location,” Kensington Palace said in a previous statement provided to USA Today.

The three countries slated for the couple’s Caribbean tour are those where Queen Elizabeth remains the head of state.