Zelensky praises Kutcher, Kunis for Ukraine aid efforts

by Judy Kurtz - 03/21/22 10:46 AM ET
AP images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is praising Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as inspirations after the celebrity couple raised more than $30 million in aid for the country’s refugees amid Russia’s invasion. 

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, and Kutcher, her former “That ‘70s Show” co-star, raised $35 million in aid in the last few weeks, Zelensky said in a Sunday post on Twitter.

The actors were “among the first to respond to our grief” following Russia’s military offensive that began last month, Zelensky said. 

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelensky told his more than 5 million Twitter followers, showing an image of him on a video conference call with the pair.

 

Kunis and Kutcher announced in early March that they would match donations of up to $3 million toward aiding Ukrainian refugees.

In an interview earlier this month, 38-year-old Kunis — who immigrated to the United States with her family when she was 7 — described the conflict as feeling as if “a part of my heart just got ripped out.”

Kutcher said last week that while the money is “far from a solution for the problem,” the “collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

The performer also said he and his wife were increasing the goal of the fundraising push to $40 million. 

Tags Fundraising Hollywood invasion Russia Ukraine aid

