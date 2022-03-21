Kid Rock tells Tucker Carlson that he is ‘uncancelable’

Rock star Kid Rock told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he is “uncancelable” during a sit-down interview that will air tonight.

In a snippet of their interview posted to Twitter, Carlson asked Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, why he hasn’t been canceled yet despite being an outspoken and controversial public figure.

“I am uncancelable,” said Kid Rock, who was wearing a “We The People” hat.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to — no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me,” Kid Rock added. “I love it when they try.”

Kid Rock’s full interview with Carlson will air on Fox News Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The “All Summer Long” singer has gardened headlines for being a vocal critic of COVID-19 guidelines and vaccine mandates, vowing earlier in January that he will not perform at venues that have a vaccine and face mask mandate throughout the duration of his last musical tour, according to USA Today.

He’s also been a prominent support of former President Trump, who he told Carlson “speaks off the cuff. I understand what that’s like, sometimes you get it wrong.”

Kid Rock also said “F–k Fauci” when asked about Anthony Fuaci, the nation’s leading infectious disease physician, adding that he believed the public health warnings at the start of the pandemic but later realized the virus was “pretty much knocking out overweight, unhealthy people.”