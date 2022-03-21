Maury Povich announces he is retiring after 31 years

Longtime daytime television talk host Maury Povich has announced his retirement after 31 years on the air as his show comes to an end.

In a statement through NBCUniversal on Monday, Povich shared that he was ready to step down from his hosting duties six years ago until NBCUniversal representatives asked to continue hosting his show for a few more seasons.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich said in his statement.

“Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the “Maury” show, but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!'”

In a separate statement, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios executive vice president Tracie Wilson noted that she and Povich agreed two years ago that the 2021-22 season would be his last.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Wilson said in her statement. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

“Maury,” known for its paternity tests and guests who shared scandalous secrets, has been on the air for 24 years, making it the longest-running daytime talk show in television history, CNN reported.

Maury Povich follows fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who announced last May that her popular daytime talk show “Ellen” will end after 19 seasons after allegations that Degeneres conducted a toxic workplace.

Updated: 4:29 p.m.