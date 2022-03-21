trending:

Amy Schumer says she pitched Zelensky cameo at the Oscars

by Judy Kurtz - 03/21/22 4:07 PM ET
Andy Kropa/Invision/Associated Press

Amy Schumer says she proposed having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky make an appearance at this year’s Academy Awards.

“I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky like satellite in, or make a tape or something, just because so many eyes get on us. They’re so many eyes on the Oscars,” the “I Feel Pretty” star said in a preview clip from Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Zelensky has won worldwide praise for leading his country amid Russia’s invasion, which Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered last month.

Asked by Barrymore how she handles co-hosting duties for the Hollywood awards show “at this time” of international conflict, Schumer suggested she’s trying to strike a balance between comedy and turning the spotlight on catastrophic world events.

“There’s like definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation. Let people forget. We just want to have this one night,’” Schumer, 40, said.

“But it’s like, well, we have so many eyes and ears on this show, I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple things,” said Schumer, who’s hosting the Oscars this Sunday on ABC alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

“So I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition,” Schumer said.

“I mean, there’s so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one,” the comedian added.

“I’m not afraid to go there,” Schumer said of her pitch to include Zelensky in the show. “But you know, it’s not me producing the Oscars.” 

