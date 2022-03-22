Amanda Bynes conservatorship ended after over eight years

Former Nickelodeon child star Amanda Bynes had her conservatorship terminated Tuesday after her parents supported the motion, multiple outlets reported.

The 35-year-old actress had been in the personal conservatorship since 2013 after entering what she described as a dark period in her life, NBC News noted.

Bynes struggled with substance abuse and a pattern of erratic behavior that led to multiple widely reported arrests.

After she was put into the conservatorship, Bynes’s parents oversaw her life, including her medication, mental health decisions and finances, The New York Times reported.

The termination of the conservatorship was filed by Bynes’s attorney in late February and was supported by her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, NBC News notes.

According to Tamar Arminak, Lynn and Rick Bynes’s lawyer, they had been preparing gradually for the termination of the conservatorship to ensure all parties were comfortable.

Lynn Bynes said that she is excited for the “next chapter” in her daughter’s life, according to NBC News.

“She could not be more proud of what Amanda has accomplished getting through the last few difficult years,” Arminak told NBC.

“Both mother and daughter, I know, are happy to restart a relationship that doesn’t include this conservatorship; and [to] focus on the endless possibilities available to Amanda now that the conservatorship is over,” Arminak said.

In November, Britney Spears’s high-profile, 13-year conservatorship was also ended after the pop star called the arrangement “abusive” and fans rallied behind her in the “Free Britney” movement.