Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire to perform nominated songs at Oscars

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell, Beyoncé, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will all be performing songs that have been nominated for the Oscars’ “Original Song” category at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

Eilish and O’Connell will perform “No Time to Die” from the film that sports the same name, while Beyoncé will perform “Be Alive” from the “King Richard” movie, which was written by her and songwriter Dixson, the Academy Awards tweeted.

McEntire will perform “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” which was written by Diane Warren, and Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The song “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” which was written by Van Morrison, will not be performed because Morrison’s tour schedule conflicts with the awards ceremony, The Associated Press reported.

The development comes around the same time that rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had his Grammy Award performance pulled over “concerning online behavior.”

Comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammys on April 4, and concerns over interactions between the two was reportedly considered in the decision to yank the rapper’s performance. Noah did a segment earlier this month saying that Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, was being harassed.

That drew a strong reaction from the rapper, who used racial slurs to refer to Noah and resulted in the rapper being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.