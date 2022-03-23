Howard Stern: GOP should be called the ‘wacko party’

Howard Stern said Wednesday that the country no longer has a two-party system because Republicans have become the “wacko party.”

“I miss the old Republican Party. It used to be nice to have a two-party system. Now it’s wackos versus Democrats,” the SiriusXM host told “Howard Stern Show” listeners after mocking “Trumpy” Senate candidates competing in Ohio and Georgia.

Stern, 68, credited Democrats as “still rational,” while knocking voters who cast a ballot for former President Trump’s 2020 reelection bid as “nuts.”

The “Howard Stern Comes Again” author also praised President Biden’s leadership amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“People [say,] ‘Joe Biden’s not a good president.’ He’s a great president, not a good president. He’s a great president,” Stern said. “The way [Biden’s] handling Ukraine — some other moron might have said, ‘Oh, no, no, no, let’s put Ukraine in NATO. Let’s start World War III. Let’s go in there and help.’”

“He’s handling it in a smart fashion — as smart as he can with something as stupid as this,” Stern said.

“There’s some group of us in America who seem to be a little bit in the majority that believe it’s really good for us to be in NATO. It’s good for us to have friends in Europe. It’s good for us to have allies,” Stern said. “And then there’s the wackos who are like, ‘F–k them. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is cool. We like Putin.’ I mean, it’s so outrageously bizarre.”

The radio host’s comments come amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Previously, Ukraine asked to become part of NATO, a move that Russia strongly objected to.

“There’s so much wacky shit going on in politics,” Stern said, before ripping the country’s Electoral College voting system that led to Trump’s 2016 win over Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of State, who Stern said he voted for in 2016, won the popular vote by just under 3 million votes.

“The stupidity of way we have our voting set up. The system was rigged — Trump’s right. It was rigged in his favor. It was absolutely absurd that this guy got to be the president of the United States,” Stern said.

Stern was a friend of Trump and the former president was frequent guest on his show. However, their relationship changed and Stern became critical of Trump and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hate to say it, but only 65 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated [against COVID-19], and I can’t help but think the wackos are winning,” Stern said Wednesday.

“Ever since Trump won the Republican nomination, the whole Republican Party’s gone bonkers.”