Miley Cyrus’ plane makes emergency landing after being hit by lightning

Miley Cyrus’s flight to Paraguay was disrupted and the plane forced to make an emergency landing after it was struck by lightning, the singer said.

Cyrus posted a message to Instagram addressing the incident, sharing a video clip showing lightning outside the plane window.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” the singer wrote.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”

Cyrus was flying to Paraguay to perform at the Asunciónico music festival, the first day of which was canceled due to the storm.

Singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was also set to appear at Asunciónico. Kelly invited fans to see him perform outside his hotel despite the inclement weather.

“[T]he concert grounds flooded in [Paraguay] tonight so they cancelled our set…but i just ordered a huge speaker so meet me out front of my hotel right now, youre getting a show,” Kelly wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

Cyrus is still scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in São Paulo on Saturday.