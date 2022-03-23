José Andrés tapped to help lead President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition

Celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés has been tapped by President Biden to help lead the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

The White House announced Biden’s intent to appoint Andrés as the council’s co-chair on Wednesday. Washington Mystics player Elena Delle Donne will also be named co-chair.

Fifty-two-year-old restauranteur Andrés has earned worldwide recognition for his disaster relief organization, World Central Kitchen. The nonprofit has been offering free meals in recent weeks along the Ukraine-Poland border amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Andrés is the latest prominent figure appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. Other notable former co-chairs of the council include Arnold Schwarzenegger, former NFL running back and current Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, actor Lou Ferrigno, Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.