Meghan to host Spotify podcast to subvert labels that hold women back

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will host a female-focused Spotify podcast that she says will “dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

The podcast, “Archetypes,” will premiere this summer on the streaming giant.

A teaser for the show released Thursday by Spotify included a montage of media clips of male commentators referring to women as “sluts” and “skanky,” as well as “weaker” and “less intelligent.”

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” the 40-year-old former “Suits” star — who married Prince Harry in 2018 — says in the clip.

“But where do these stereotypes come from?” Meghan asks listeners. “And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

Meghan says the podcast will feature “conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives” as well as discussions with historians who “understand how we even got here in the first place.”

Harry and Meghan inked a multi-year deal through their Archewell Audio production company to produce and host podcasts for Spotify in 2020.

“Archetypes” is the first series launched by the couple as part of that partnership.

The pair — who stepped down from their duties as full-time working members of the British royal family that same year — said when the Spotify deal was announced that podcasting “reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”