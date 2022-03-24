Ex-Georgetown coach dishes on the best tennis players on Supreme Court

Late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was the best tennis player on the bench, according to Kathy Kemper, a former head coach for women’s tennis at Georgetown University.

“Sandra Day O’Connor was good, too. William Rehnquist was good. Joanna Breyer, not a justice, but the wife. She’s by far better than all of them,” Kemper said at a dinner in her honor Wednesday night at Cafe Milano in Georgetown.

She has coached multiple lawmakers, figures from several White Houses and members of the high court, including outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kemper is also the CEO and founder of the Institute for Education, a nonprofit organization that aims to facilitate bipartisan collaboration bringing together leaders from politics, business, academia, the media and more.

She said she’d also be delighted to coach Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who has been nominated by President Biden to replace Breyer.

“I would love to, of course. But I don’t know if she’s a tennis player. But I’m sure if she is, Justice Breyer will help me be her tennis coach,” she said.

The Breyers were in attendance at the dinner to celebrate Kemper, as were the European Union Ambassador to the U.S. Stavros Lambrinidis, Singapore Ambassador to the U.S. Ashok Kumar Mirpuri and former Chief Technology Officers for the U.S Aneesh Chopra and Megan Smith. The event was hosted by Intevity CEO Ben Elmore and publicist Janet Donovan.

“She brings people together and she brings people together for a reason,” Breyer said of Kemper.

Kemper said her guests have contributed to her success.

“I felt as if I should be honoring them because they are all on my team…,” she said