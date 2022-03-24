Questlove says he once mistook Obama for Postmates delivery person

Musician-turned-director Questlove recalled to The Hollywood Reporter a time when he accidentally mistook former President Obama for his Postmates driver.

In an interview published Wednesday, Questlove said the Obama incident occurred after his documentary “Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” won a prize at the Sundance film festival in 2021.

“The phone rings and I’m wondering where my Postmates guy is with my food,” Questlove explained. “So [the caller] is like, ‘Hello?’ And I was like, ‘Yo, come [to this] floor, I’ve been waiting for you.’ He’s like, ‘Huh? Wait.’ I said, ‘Postmates?’ ‘This is Barry. Wait, do you think I’m your Postmates?’ And I was like, ‘Huh?'”

He said he was waiting for the food delivery to come when he missed a text message saying Obama would be calling to congratulate him.

“I looked on my phone and there’s all these [texts saying], ‘The president’s going to call.’ I totally missed that. I had a belly laugh.”

Questlove’s film has since won awards at the PGAs, BAFTAs and Spirit Awards, notes the Reporter.

Questlove, the frontman for the Grammy Award-winning band The Roots and a longtime friend of the Obamas, previously curated a playlist for former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Become” book tour.