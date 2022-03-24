White House Easter Egg Roll returns after two COVID-canceled years

Eggs will be rolling on the South Lawn again — the White House Easter Egg Roll is coming back, after being canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual springtime event will take place in-person on April 18, the White House announced Thursday.

Free tickets will be distributed through an online lottery beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. through March 31.

The Easter Egg Roll typically draws thousands of families to the White House, but was nixed by then-President Trump in 2020 and the Biden administration last year as COVID-19 spread around the world.

Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for Jill Biden, said last year amid the Easter bash’s cancellation that the Bidens had hoped “to continue this tradition in 2022.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back more than 140 years to President Rutherford B. Hayes’s administration.