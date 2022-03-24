White House to host spring garden tours for first time in two years

The White House is opening its gardens back up to the public for tours, after the annual weekend-long event was nixed amid the spread of COVID-19.

The spring garden tours on the South Grounds of the White House are poised to take place on April 9 and 10.

While the tours are free and open to the public, tickets are required for all visitors, the White House said Thursday.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis by the National Park Service at a tent near the Ellipse Visitors Pavilion each day of the tours beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The outdoor tours — traditionally held in the spring and fall — typically include the Rose Garden, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden and the Kitchen Garden, among others.

In its announcement about the return of the event, the White House noted the unpredictability of the coronavirus, saying it “reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance.”