Ice-T jokes he got robbed at the gas pump

Rapper Ice-T is lamenting rising gas prices, saying he was “robbed” at the pump.

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor shared an anecdote with his 1.8 million Twitter followers on Thursday, describing being “robbed at a gas station in [New Jersey] last night.”

“After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down,” the 64-year-old performer, who was born Tracy Marrow, wrote.

“My money is gone,” he said, before getting to the punchline.

“The police asked me if I knew who did it…I said yes,” Ice-T said.

“It was pump number nine.”

Drivers across the United States have seen a sharp spike at the pumps in recent weeks amid record inflation and rising oil and gas prices. Last week, the national average gas price reached $4.262 per gallon.