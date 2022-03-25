Oscars producer says ceremony will ‘respectfully acknowledge’ situation in Ukraine

Oscars executive producer Will Packer said at a virtual press conference Thursday that the awards show will address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“This is a really [momentous] time in humankind history, and we’re very aware of that,” Packer told reporters, according to CNN. “And so you don’t go into a show like this, I don’t think, and not be aware of that and not find a way to respectfully acknowledge where we are and how fortunate we are to even be able to put on this show.”

Packer said the show will take place with an awareness not only of the situation in Ukraine but also of the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the world over the past two years, which Packer said has “felt like decades.”

“You think about the difficulties and challenges of doing a show like this last year – and we’re not completely, obviously, out of that situation in terms of COVID and we’ve got other challenges now – and then you think about the world stage. We will acknowledge those things and do it in a way that is respectful and shows how grateful we are,” Packer said, according to CNN. “And I think part of being grateful is to make sure that we use this opportunity to be a celebration, to be a release and to be an escape for folks out there that really need it.”

Hosts of the show Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall were also present at the news conference. Amy Schumer, who will also host, was not present but assured the public through a statement that her absence was not due to COVID-19.

Schumer said earlier this week that she pitched the idea of having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky make a virtual appearance at the Oscars.

When Packer was asked at the news conference whether the idea was still under consideration, he said the show’s planning was “still in progress,” CNN reported.

“Isn’t he busy right now?” Sykes wryly responded.

Hall also addressed the show’s tribute to the “delicate situation” in Ukraine, saying that it would be “beautiful.”

The 94th Oscars ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on ABC.