Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

The Foo Fighters announced Friday that the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. He was 50 years old.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they added. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

Hawkins leaves behind his wife and three children. The band asked that his family’s privacy be respected during this time.

It is not clear how Hawkins died, but The Associated Press reported that the band was in Colombia when the incident occurred.

An ambulance and police were seen outside the hotel where Hawkins was reportedly staying.

The band was in the country to play at a festival on Friday in Bogota before the incident occurred, according to the AP.

Hawkins has been with the band since 1997 and became one of the most recognizable members from the group.

He was born in Texas in 1972 but was raised in California where he began his drumming career.

Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, wrote in his book released last year that Hawkins was his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet,” the AP noted.

“Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together,” Grohl said. “We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime.”