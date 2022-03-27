Donald Glover hires Malia Obama as writer on new show

Donald Glover has hired Malia Obama as a writer on his forthcoming show reportedly about a “Beyonce-type” character, Vanity Fair reports.

Glover, also known as the rapper Childish Gambino, told the outlet he’s enlisted the eldest Obama daughter’s help for an Amazon television series potentially titled “Hive.”

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover said of the 23-year-old former first daughter and Harvard graduate. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Glover, the creator of FX series “Atlanta,” praised Obama’s writing style, saying she likely has a successful Hollywood career ahead of her.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” he said.

Obama has previously worked in showbiz, including as an intern on the HBO series “Girls” and as a production assistant on the Halle Berry show “Extant,” notes Vanity Fair.

Her writing career begins after her parents reached chart-topping success with their memoirs, former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” and former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land.”